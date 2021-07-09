Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $191.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $778.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.90 million to $787.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $931.10 million, with estimates ranging from $921.50 million to $940.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.