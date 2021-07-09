GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) in the last few weeks:

7/6/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/2/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.17. 60,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $57,942,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

