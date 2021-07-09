Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

