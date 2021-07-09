Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading 2% Higher

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.39 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117.25 ($1.53). Approximately 1,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 77,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.

About Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.