Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.39 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117.25 ($1.53). Approximately 1,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 77,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.