Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Americold Realty Trust worth $64,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,450,000 after purchasing an additional 188,695 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

