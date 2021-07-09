Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 54,724 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,724 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $63,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.