Governors Lane LP Acquires New Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 920,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,763,000.

GSEVU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,497. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

