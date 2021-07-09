Governors Lane LP Buys Shares of 25,126 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,058 shares of company stock valued at $46,542,239. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.