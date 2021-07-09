Governors Lane LP Has $50.86 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Governors Lane LP grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,178,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up about 3.4% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $50,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

