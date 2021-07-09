Governors Lane LP Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 773,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPDIU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,740. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

