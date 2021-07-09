Governors Lane LP Sells 3,951 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Governors Lane LP decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of MXIM traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,631. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

