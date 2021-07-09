Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

