Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 919,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $65,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Graco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG opened at $77.61 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

