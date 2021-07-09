Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$0.89. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 690,833 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$319.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

