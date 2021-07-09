Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

