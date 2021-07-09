Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) PT Raised to GBX 29

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of GGP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.80 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,012. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £741.99 million and a PE ratio of -188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.03.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

