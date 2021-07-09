Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $376,560,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,360 shares of company stock valued at $50,139,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

