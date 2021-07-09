Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 19,785 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after buying an additional 480,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after buying an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mattel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

