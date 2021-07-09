Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

