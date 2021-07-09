Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

TIP stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.40 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

