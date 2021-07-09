Hancock Whitney Corp Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.