Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.