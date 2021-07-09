Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28,040.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 39,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after buying an additional 39,818 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $652.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.87 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.26 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

