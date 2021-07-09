Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 231 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,301 shares of company stock worth $2,958,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

