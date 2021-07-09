Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.39

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $19.92. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 2,228 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.7082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

