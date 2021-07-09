Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $59.36 or 0.00177385 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $34.79 million and $643,724.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 623,225 coins and its circulating supply is 585,995 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

