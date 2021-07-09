Hathor (HTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.10 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $73.07 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00116421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00162345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,836.37 or 1.00292143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00935478 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

