Hathor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $66.99 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00122016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,312.41 or 0.99744838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.00945379 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

