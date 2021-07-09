Head-To-Head Contrast: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) vs. Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN)

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and Genesis Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 7.33% 21.34% 6.77% Genesis Healthcare -1.51% N/A -1.41%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Ensign Group and Genesis Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Ensign Group currently has a consensus target price of $86.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Genesis Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

The Ensign Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of The Ensign Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and Genesis Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $2.40 billion 2.00 $170.48 million $2.94 29.66 Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A

The Ensign Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Healthcare.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Genesis Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services. In addition, the company offers senior living, as well as mobile diagnostics services; leases real estate properties; and provides other ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram, laboratory, sub-acute, and patient transportation services to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities. As of February 2, 2021, it operated 232 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

