HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.86

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 1005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

