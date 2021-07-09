Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

