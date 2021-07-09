Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.50. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.