HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €52.65 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

HFG stock opened at €83.82 ($98.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.08. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52-week high of €85.48 ($100.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

