Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.52). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

