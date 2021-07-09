Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $33.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after acquiring an additional 542,472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.