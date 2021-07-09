Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:HCICU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 14th

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:HCICU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HCICU opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $7,590,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

