HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 77,408 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition stock. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. HH&L Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Infini Master Fund owned 0.82% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

