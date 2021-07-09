High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,640. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

