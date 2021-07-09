Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

