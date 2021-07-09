Holdings Lp Thrc Buys 200,909 Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.