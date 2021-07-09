Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

HOMB stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 77,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

