Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,401,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,242. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

