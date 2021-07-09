Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.34 Million

Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $272.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.49 million and the lowest is $268.85 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,619. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

