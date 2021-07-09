Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Houlihan Lokey worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

