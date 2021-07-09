Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 97,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

