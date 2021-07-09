Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.91 ($44.61).

BOSS stock opened at €47.31 ($55.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

