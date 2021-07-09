Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.91 ($44.61).

BOSS stock opened at €47.31 ($55.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

