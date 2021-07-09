Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 216.27 ($2.83). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 227,645 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Hunting alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £338.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.