Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $33,689.32 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $33,689.32 or 1.00371022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $13.36 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.26 or 1.00049055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00944348 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

