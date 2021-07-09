Hyve Group’s (ITEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITEGY stock remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.