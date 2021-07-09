IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $48,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.